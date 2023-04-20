Hess (NYSE:HES) Price Target Increased to $167.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $166.00 to $167.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.22% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HES. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Hess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.81.

Get Hess alerts:

Hess Stock Performance

Hess stock opened at $144.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $44.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.99. Hess has a twelve month low of $90.34 and a twelve month high of $160.52.

Insider Transactions at Hess

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Hess had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 27.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Hess will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $993,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 116,346 shares in the company, valued at $15,404,210.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 5,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total value of $795,061.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,475,757.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $993,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,404,210.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 235,220 shares of company stock worth $33,298,936. Corporate insiders own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hess

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Hess during the first quarter valued at $446,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Hess by 17.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,276 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Hess by 3.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 114,120 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,216,000 after acquiring an additional 4,027 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Hess during the first quarter valued at $410,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Hess by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,310,590,000 after acquiring an additional 667,979 shares in the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hess Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.