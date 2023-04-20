Hess (NYSE:HES) Price Target Increased to $167.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $166.00 to $167.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.22% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HES. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Hess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.81.
Hess Stock Performance
Hess stock opened at $144.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $44.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.99. Hess has a twelve month low of $90.34 and a twelve month high of $160.52.
Insider Transactions at Hess
In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $993,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 116,346 shares in the company, valued at $15,404,210.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 5,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total value of $795,061.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,475,757.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $993,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,404,210.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 235,220 shares of company stock worth $33,298,936. Corporate insiders own 9.91% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Hess
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Hess during the first quarter valued at $446,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Hess by 17.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,276 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Hess by 3.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 114,120 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,216,000 after acquiring an additional 4,027 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Hess during the first quarter valued at $410,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Hess by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,310,590,000 after acquiring an additional 667,979 shares in the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Hess Company Profile
Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.
Featured Stories
