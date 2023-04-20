Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI) Short Interest Update

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 607,900 shares, an increase of 11.2% from the March 15th total of 546,800 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 156,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Stock Up 2.7 %

CCSI stock opened at $39.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $776.69 million, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.25. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a twelve month low of $29.62 and a twelve month high of $65.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.18.

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. Consensus Cloud Solutions had a negative return on equity of 27.60% and a net margin of 20.07%. The company had revenue of $90.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.16 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Consensus Cloud Solutions will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Consensus Cloud Solutions

Several analysts have recently commented on CCSI shares. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Wedbush cut their target price on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 86.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 45,050.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Company Profile

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. Its products and solutions include eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, SRfax, and other brands; eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; jsign, which provides electronic and digital signature solutions; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between several protocols to send and receive healthcare information in an environment that can integrate into an existing electronic health record (EHR) system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; Signal, a solution that integrates with a hospital's EHR system and uses rules-based triggering logic to automatically send admit, discharge, and transfer notifications using cloud fax and direct secure messaging technology; and Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data.

