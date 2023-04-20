Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 258,632 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the previous session’s volume of 797,136 shares.The stock last traded at $47.88 and had previously closed at $47.76.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 23.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 44.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

