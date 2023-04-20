MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Downgraded by Societe Generale

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating) was downgraded by Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. UBS Group decreased their target price on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. TD Cowen cut MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.38.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Stock Down 14.9 %

NYSE MYTE opened at $6.15 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.66 and a 200-day moving average of $9.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $522.01 million, a P/E ratio of -68.33 and a beta of 1.07. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 52 week low of $5.87 and a 52 week high of $15.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. ( NYSE:MYTE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.06). MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a positive return on equity of 7.83% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. The company had revenue of $194.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.80 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis bought a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 1,945.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 5,407 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 12,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. 21.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers womenswear, menswear, kids wear, and lifestyle products. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.

