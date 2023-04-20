abrdn Asian Income Fund Limited (AAIF) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.50 on May 23rd

abrdn Asian Income Fund Limited (LON:AAIF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
abrdn Asian Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of LON:AAIF opened at GBX 213 ($2.64) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 216.65 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 214.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.02. abrdn Asian Income Fund has a 12 month low of GBX 185 ($2.29) and a 12 month high of GBX 237 ($2.93). The stock has a market capitalization of £360.50 million, a PE ratio of -2,125.00 and a beta of 0.72.
abrdn Asian Income Fund Company Profile
