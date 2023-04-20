abrdn Asian Income Fund Limited (AAIF) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.50 on May 23rd

abrdn Asian Income Fund Limited (LON:AAIF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

abrdn Asian Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of LON:AAIF opened at GBX 213 ($2.64) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 216.65 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 214.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.02. abrdn Asian Income Fund has a 12 month low of GBX 185 ($2.29) and a 12 month high of GBX 237 ($2.93). The stock has a market capitalization of £360.50 million, a PE ratio of -2,125.00 and a beta of 0.72.

abrdn Asian Income Fund Company Profile

Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Limited is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Aberdeen Private Wealth Management Limited. It is managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the Asia Pacific Region. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

