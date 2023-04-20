Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 12,771 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the previous session’s volume of 26,737 shares.The stock last traded at $164.44 and had previously closed at $163.98.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.17.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a $0.601 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRFZ. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 16.5% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,677,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,066,000 after acquiring an additional 269,599 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 334.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 161,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,427,000 after acquiring an additional 124,026 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.