Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 12,771 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the previous session’s volume of 26,737 shares.The stock last traded at $164.44 and had previously closed at $163.98.
Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.17.
Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a $0.601 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%.
Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Company Profile
The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
