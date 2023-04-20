UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Sees Large Volume Increase

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,685,894 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the previous session’s volume of 4,429,102 shares.The stock last traded at $21.14 and had previously closed at $21.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UBS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded UBS Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America upgraded UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UBS Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.38.

UBS Group Trading Down 0.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $72.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.90 and its 200 day moving average is $19.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

UBS Group Cuts Dividend

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.13. UBS Group had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. Equities analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $0.179 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.04%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UBS Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of UBS Group by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,465,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,169,000 after acquiring an additional 142,328 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,348,771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,975,000 after acquiring an additional 453,906 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 136.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 293,491 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,716,000 after acquiring an additional 169,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in UBS Group by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Personal and Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Group Functions. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

