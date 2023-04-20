First National Trust Co Buys 2,093 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

First National Trust Co increased its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,017 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Devon Energy by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

DVN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.40.

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $393,193.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 262,498 shares in the company, valued at $14,377,015.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $393,193.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 262,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,377,015.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director John E. Bethancourt bought 3,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.06 per share, with a total value of $199,770.90. Following the purchase, the director now owns 94,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,023,137.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DVN opened at $54.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.79. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $44.03 and a twelve month high of $79.40. The stock has a market cap of $35.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 52.20% and a net margin of 31.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.3%. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 8.77%.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

