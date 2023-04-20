Profund Advisors LLC Acquires 342 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,035 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $1,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edmp Inc. increased its holdings in The Cigna Group by 32,426.5% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,606,807 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,849,000 after buying an additional 1,601,867 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in The Cigna Group by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,997,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $554,330,000 after buying an additional 283,323 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its holdings in The Cigna Group by 328.5% in the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 363,529 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $100,868,000 after buying an additional 278,701 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in The Cigna Group by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,558,866 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $432,541,000 after buying an additional 269,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in The Cigna Group by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,108,166 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $862,423,000 after buying an additional 268,793 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Cigna Group stock opened at $256.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $76.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $240.11 and a 12 month high of $340.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $275.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $300.72.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.12. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 3.69%. The firm had revenue of $45.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This is a positive change from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 23.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on CI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on The Cigna Group from $359.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Cigna Group from $347.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. SVB Securities cut their price objective on The Cigna Group from $335.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut The Cigna Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $370.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Cigna Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $339.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Cigna Group

In other The Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $5,924,720.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,433,053.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 803 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $236,130.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,912,272.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $5,924,720.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,433,053.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,752 shares of company stock worth $8,008,479 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Featured Articles

