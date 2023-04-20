Integrated Advisors Network LLC Acquires 698 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,660 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth $271,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 62,145 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $9,821,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $172.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $44.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.52. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $132.08 and a 12 month high of $198.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $179.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.84.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 52.47%. As a group, research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 10.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $1.014 dividend. This is a boost from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.45%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NXPI. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.95.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

