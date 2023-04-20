Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 13.27%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.12-$1.12 EPS.

NYSE KMI opened at $17.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.40 and a 200-day moving average of $17.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Kinder Morgan has a 12 month low of $15.77 and a 12 month high of $20.20. The company has a market cap of $39.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.94.

Kinder Morgan announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 18th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the pipeline company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

KMI has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.70.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $240,028.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,763.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $240,028.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,826 shares in the company, valued at $504,763.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $27,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,719 shares in the company, valued at $363,618.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMI. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 67.6% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,443 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

