Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17, RTT News reports. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 35.76%. The business had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Johnson & Johnson updated its FY23 guidance to $10.60-10.70 EPS.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

NYSE JNJ opened at $162.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $423.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $157.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.99. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $150.11 and a 52-week high of $186.69.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 67.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling

JNJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.07.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Johnson & Johnson

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 291.5% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.