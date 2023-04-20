General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Purchased by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GD. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 137.3% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total value of $6,263,268.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 56,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,914,359.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

General Dynamics stock opened at $228.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $62.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.84. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $207.42 and a fifty-two week high of $256.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.02.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen increased their price target on General Dynamics from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com lowered General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.15.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

