Integrated Advisors Network LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,356 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 5,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 24,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 5,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 256,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,324,000 after purchasing an additional 33,527 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SDY opened at $124.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.68. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $110.55 and a one year high of $133.22.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

