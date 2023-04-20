6,868 Shares in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Acquired by Dfpg Investments LLC

Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TKR. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Timken by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,620,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $390,875,000 after purchasing an additional 736,067 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Timken by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,450,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,808,000 after acquiring an additional 29,889 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Timken by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,457,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,089,000 after acquiring an additional 19,888 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Timken by 2.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,865,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,167,000 after purchasing an additional 52,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Timken by 54.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,588,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,421,000 after purchasing an additional 562,930 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TKR opened at $78.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The Timken Company has a fifty-two week low of $50.85 and a fifty-two week high of $89.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.54.

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Timken had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Timken’s payout ratio is 22.63%.

In other Timken news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 24,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $2,135,580.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 383,082 shares in the company, valued at $32,933,559.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

TKR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Timken from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Timken from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Timken in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Timken from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Timken from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.75.

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and marketing of bearings and industrial motion products. In addition to bearings, it offers drives, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches, and brakes. It operates through the Mobile and Process Industries segments.

