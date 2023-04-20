Dfpg Investments LLC Makes New $523,000 Investment in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Centene by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,270,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,433,266,000 after acquiring an additional 855,690 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Centene by 5.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,399,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,489,000 after purchasing an additional 183,164 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Centene by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,226,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,614,000 after buying an additional 109,994 shares during the period. Scharf Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 2,038,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,602,000 after buying an additional 55,992 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 864.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,017,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808,394 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Centene

In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.88 per share, with a total value of $503,160.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,234.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Centene news, COO James E. Murray purchased 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $73.30 per share, for a total transaction of $494,775.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 136,220 shares in the company, valued at $9,984,926. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.88 per share, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,234.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 46,750 shares of company stock worth $3,091,605 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Centene Stock Down 3.1 %

CNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Centene from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut Centene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Centene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Centene from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Centene from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.22.

CNC opened at $66.78 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.47 and a 200-day moving average of $75.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $61.71 and a 1-year high of $98.53.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $35.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.37 billion. Centene had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 12.98%. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Centene

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

