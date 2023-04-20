iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,544 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $5,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cowa LLC lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,674.3% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,820,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781,606 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7,137.7% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,433,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,386,429 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,851,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $351,596,000 after purchasing an additional 660,622 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,773,000. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 227.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 449,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,049,000 after buying an additional 312,505 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

HDV stock opened at $103.84 on Thursday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $91.24 and a 52 week high of $110.91. The company has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.67.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

