Meritage Portfolio Management Increases Stake in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ARCB. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 357,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,798,000 after buying an additional 86,400 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd boosted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 1,034.2% in the 1st quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 86,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,939,000 after buying an additional 78,600 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,067,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,957,000 after buying an additional 63,476 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,993,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $290,461,000 after buying an additional 60,749 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 179,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,021,000 after buying an additional 60,610 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

Get ArcBest alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ArcBest in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on ArcBest from $138.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Cowen boosted their target price on ArcBest from $124.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on ArcBest from $90.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on ArcBest from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

ArcBest Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARCB opened at $95.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ArcBest Co. has a twelve month low of $65.88 and a twelve month high of $104.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.56.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.19). ArcBest had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 32.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. ArcBest’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that ArcBest Co. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

ArcBest Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. ArcBest’s payout ratio is currently 4.12%.

About ArcBest

(Get Rating)

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.