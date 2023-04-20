Insider Selling: The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) CTO Sells 2,020 Shares of Stock

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) CTO David Randall Pickles sold 2,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.70, for a total value of $122,614.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 470,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,585,451. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

David Randall Pickles also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 30th, David Randall Pickles sold 473,447 shares of Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total value of $28,534,650.69.

On Monday, April 3rd, David Randall Pickles sold 2,050 shares of Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $123,000.00.

On Monday, March 27th, David Randall Pickles sold 477,194 shares of Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $28,951,359.98.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

Trade Desk stock opened at $61.61 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.67. The stock has a market cap of $30.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 616.16, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.80. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.00 and a fifty-two week high of $76.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $490.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.24 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 2.86%. On average, analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TTD shares. Stephens raised their price target on Trade Desk from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Trade Desk from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Benchmark downgraded Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.30.

Institutional Trading of Trade Desk

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 79,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,724,000 after purchasing an additional 9,145 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Trade Desk by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,196,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,009,000 after acquiring an additional 362,543 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Trade Desk by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 96,362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,758,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Trade Desk by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

