Ameren Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:AEE)

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 2,984 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,268% compared to the average volume of 126 call options.

Ameren Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:AEE opened at $89.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Ameren has a 12-month low of $73.28 and a 12-month high of $99.20.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ameren will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

Ameren Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

In related news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total value of $422,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 94,533 shares in the company, valued at $7,979,530.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total value of $422,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 94,533 shares in the company, valued at $7,979,530.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.15, for a total transaction of $163,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,917.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,509 shares of company stock valued at $5,221,792 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameren

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ameren by 100,874.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,273,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,604,406,000 after buying an additional 74,200,015 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,824,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,051,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200,700 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Ameren by 11,937.4% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,576,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $127,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,795 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,174,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $282,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Ameren by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,302,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AEE shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ameren from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Ameren from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ameren from $89.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameren has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.55.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

