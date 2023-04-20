Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.58-$7.68 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.74. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Crown Castle Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $133.55 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.60 and a beta of 0.65. Crown Castle has a 12-month low of $121.71 and a 12-month high of $199.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 162.18%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $159.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cowen increased their target price on Crown Castle from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Crown Castle from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $158.07.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 3.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 4,497.6% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 5,577 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 205.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

