Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Raised to Overweight at Stephens

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on FOUR. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised Shift4 Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Shift4 Payments from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Shift4 Payments from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Shift4 Payments from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Shift4 Payments from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shift4 Payments has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.92.

Shift4 Payments Stock Down 8.7 %

Shares of FOUR stock opened at $62.59 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 3.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 57.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24. Shift4 Payments has a fifty-two week low of $29.39 and a fifty-two week high of $76.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shift4 Payments ( NYSE:FOUR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $199.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.86 million. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 3.77%. Equities analysts expect that Shift4 Payments will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Sarah Goldsmith-Grover sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,720 shares in the company, valued at $400,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sarah Goldsmith-Grover sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,720 shares in the company, valued at $400,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jordan Frankel sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total value of $497,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 267,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,023,850.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,500 shares of company stock worth $674,825. 36.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shift4 Payments

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 4,576,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,936,000 after purchasing an additional 301,452 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,171,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,406,000 after purchasing an additional 179,965 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,262,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,518,000 after purchasing an additional 314,734 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,596,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,277,000 after purchasing an additional 14,525 shares during the period. Finally, Tremblant Capital Group boosted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 22.7% in the third quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 1,421,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,426,000 after purchasing an additional 263,062 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.89% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

