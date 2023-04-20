BP (NYSE:BP) PT Lowered to $46.00 at Piper Sandler

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Piper Sandler from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.83% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of BP from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 560 ($6.93) to GBX 540 ($6.68) in a report on Thursday, January 19th. TD Securities upgraded shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BP in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.00.

BP opened at $40.06 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.75. The stock has a market cap of $118.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.73. BP has a 1 year low of $25.36 and a 1 year high of $41.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.06). BP had a negative net margin of 1.00% and a positive return on equity of 34.96%. The business had revenue of $70.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.51 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that BP will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in BP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,401,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in BP by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 39,036 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BP by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 22,806 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares during the last quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of BP by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 181,657 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,186,000 after purchasing an additional 25,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BP by 2.9% during the third quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 10,935 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing, and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power, and natural gas liquids.

