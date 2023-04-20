First National Trust Co Purchases Shares of 902 SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

First National Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.3% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.2% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 2,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.58% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

DIA opened at $338.99 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $331.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $329.70. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $286.62 and a 1-year high of $354.88.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

