Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 77,048 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the previous session’s volume of 111,751 shares.The stock last traded at $11.40 and had previously closed at $11.40.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Corporación América Airports from $6.80 to $7.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.
Corporación América Airports Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.97.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Corporación América Airports
Corporacion America Airports SA engages in the acquisition, development, and management of airport concessionaires. It operates through the following geographical segments: Argentina, Italy, Brazil, Uruguay, Ecuador, and Armenia. The firm conducts its operations in international airport, such as Ezeiza Airport, Brasilia Airport, Aeroparque Airport, Bariloche, Iguazu, Galapagos Ecological Airport, and Florence Airport.
