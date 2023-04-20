Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 77,048 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the previous session’s volume of 111,751 shares.The stock last traded at $11.40 and had previously closed at $11.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Corporación América Airports from $6.80 to $7.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

Corporación América Airports Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Corporación América Airports

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Corporación América Airports by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,462,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,918 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Corporación América Airports during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,468,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Corporación América Airports in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,296,000. Helikon Investments Ltd lifted its stake in Corporación América Airports by 3.4% in the third quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 8,982,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,643,000 after acquiring an additional 297,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Corporación América Airports by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 314,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after acquiring an additional 117,630 shares during the last quarter. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corporacion America Airports SA engages in the acquisition, development, and management of airport concessionaires. It operates through the following geographical segments: Argentina, Italy, Brazil, Uruguay, Ecuador, and Armenia. The firm conducts its operations in international airport, such as Ezeiza Airport, Brasilia Airport, Aeroparque Airport, Bariloche, Iguazu, Galapagos Ecological Airport, and Florence Airport.

