iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 1,861,803 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 6% from the previous session’s volume of 1,990,445 shares.The stock last traded at $117.22 and had previously closed at $117.06.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.53.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a $0.192 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 431.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 802.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

