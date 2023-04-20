iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 1,861,803 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 6% from the previous session’s volume of 1,990,445 shares.The stock last traded at $117.22 and had previously closed at $117.06.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.53.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a $0.192 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).
