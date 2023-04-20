Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 6,641,800 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 47% from the previous session’s volume of 4,503,893 shares.The stock last traded at $17.82 and had previously closed at $18.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PAAS shares. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pan American Silver to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.30.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Pan American Silver Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.00 and a beta of 1.21.

Pan American Silver Dividend Announcement

Pan American Silver ( NASDAQ:PAAS Get Rating ) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $375.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.65 million. Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 22.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is currently -31.90%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pan American Silver

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 32,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 5.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 2.7% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 27,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 29,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. 44.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the operation, development, and exploration of silver and gold producing properties and assets. It operates through the Silver and Gold segments. The company was founded by Ross J. Beaty and John H. Wright on March 17, 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.