First National Trust Co Has $408,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

First National Trust Co decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,530 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GSG. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 1,086.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 397.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 212.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 53.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust Stock Performance

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust stock opened at $20.56 on Thursday. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust has a 52-week low of $18.65 and a 52-week high of $26.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.90.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust Company Profile

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

