Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Shares Gap Down to $7.23

Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.23, but opened at $7.07. Korea Electric Power shares last traded at $7.05, with a volume of 17,056 shares.
Separately, StockNews.com raised Korea Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th.
The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.26.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KEP. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 51,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 5,111 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 38,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 16,618 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Korea Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Korea Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,736,000. Institutional investors own 1.45% of the company’s stock.
Korea Electric Power Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following Businesses: Sale of Electric Power, Development of Electric Power Resources, Investment, and Real Estate. The company was founded on July 1, 1961 and is headquartered in Naju, South Korea.
