iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Lansing Street Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

IWD stock opened at $155.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.96. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $134.09 and a one year high of $169.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $152.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.29.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

