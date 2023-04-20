New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) Shares Gap Down to $12.17

New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.17, but opened at $11.89. New Mountain Finance shares last traded at $11.83, with a volume of 107,192 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NMFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New Mountain Finance in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of New Mountain Finance from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of New Mountain Finance from $12.50 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

New Mountain Finance Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.42.

New Mountain Finance Dividend Announcement

New Mountain Finance ( NASDAQ:NMFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 25.38% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The company had revenue of $73.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.83%. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 177.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other New Mountain Finance news, Director David Ogens purchased 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.65 per share, with a total value of $62,910.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 135,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,575,848.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David Ogens bought 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.65 per share, with a total value of $62,910.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 135,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,575,848.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven B. Klinsky bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.70 per share, with a total value of $1,170,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,420,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,821,967.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 324,600 shares of company stock valued at $3,820,280. Insiders own 10.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 114.9% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in New Mountain Finance during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in New Mountain Finance during the first quarter worth $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 74.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in New Mountain Finance during the second quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.98% of the company’s stock.

About New Mountain Finance

New Mountain Finance Corp. is a is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, which engages in investments in the middle market. Its objective investment is to generate current income and capital appreciation through investments in debt securities and equity interests.

