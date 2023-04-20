XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Shares Gap Down to $11.43

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.43, but opened at $11.14. XPeng shares last traded at $11.35, with a volume of 1,924,949 shares trading hands.

XPEV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of XPeng from $12.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of XPeng from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Macquarie lowered shares of XPeng from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of XPeng from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of XPeng from $8.92 to $7.21 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.72.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.43.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of XPeng by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in XPeng by 180.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in XPeng in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in XPeng in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in XPeng by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the period. 24.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

