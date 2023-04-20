Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Shares Gap Down to $42.94

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $42.94, but opened at $41.74. Genmab A/S shares last traded at $41.65, with a volume of 194,021 shares.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GMAB. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Danske upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Genmab A/S from 3,450.00 to 3,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Genmab A/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $632.62.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.96.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GMAB. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Genmab A/S in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Genmab A/S by 309.8% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Genmab A/S in the third quarter worth $29,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in Genmab A/S by 49.8% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Genmab A/S by 55.9% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. 6.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genmab A/S is an international biotechnology company, which engages in the development of human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

