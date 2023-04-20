First National Trust Co Trims Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

First National Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,901 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in HP were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in shares of HP by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 7,052 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in HP by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,030 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in HP by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,551 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in HP by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,467 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in HP by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,295 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HPQ opened at $30.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.35. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.08 and a 52-week high of $40.79.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. HP had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 141.20%. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on HPQ. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of HP from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of HP from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of HP in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of HP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $214,315.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $578,941.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $214,315.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,936 shares in the company, valued at $578,941.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $1,121,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 766,268 shares in the company, valued at $22,612,568.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 56,925 shares of company stock worth $1,678,337. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

