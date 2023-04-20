First National Trust Co Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

First National Trust Co reduced its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 330.0% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

NYSEARCA IWO opened at $227.67 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $192.88 and a 52-week high of $251.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $227.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

