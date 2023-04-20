First National Trust Co Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

First National Trust Co trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 49.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,426 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $110.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $89.03 and a 12-month high of $123.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.14.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

