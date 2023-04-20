First National Trust Co Lowers Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

First National Trust Co cut its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,195 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 33 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Intuit were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in Intuit by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,860 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Intuit by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 33,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,873,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its position in Intuit by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 733 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Intuit by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 269,085 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,222,000 after buying an additional 70,425 shares during the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $448.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $457.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $480.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

Intuit Trading Up 0.7 %

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total value of $229,652.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,863. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.36, for a total transaction of $710,435.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,777,930.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total transaction of $229,652.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,863. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,328 shares of company stock worth $3,019,323. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Intuit stock opened at $445.49 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $421.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $406.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.98 billion, a PE ratio of 65.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.18. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $339.36 and a 12-month high of $492.37.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 45.75%.

Intuit Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

