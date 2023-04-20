Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Shares Gap Down to $4.23

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.23, but opened at $4.10. Qurate Retail shares last traded at $4.10, with a volume of 215 shares trading hands.

Qurate Retail Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.44.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter. Qurate Retail had a negative net margin of 21.43% and a positive return on equity of 3.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Qurate Retail

Institutional Trading of Qurate Retail

In other news, CEO David Rawlinson sold 89,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total transaction of $82,156.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,243.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In the last three months, insiders sold 117,500 shares of company stock worth $108,100.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Qurate Retail stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and online commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH, QVC International and CBI. The QxH segment markets and sells a wide variety of consumer products in the U.S., primarily by means of its televised shopping programs and via the Internet through their websites and mobile applications.

