Integrated Advisors Network LLC Purchases 10,926 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 48.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,671 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,926 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $10,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 277.3% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 46,040 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $14,543,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 800 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Home Depot by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 25,772 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Finally, Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE:HD opened at $296.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $300.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $295.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $305.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.21 earnings per share. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a $2.09 dividend. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HD. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Home Depot from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $323.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson cut their price target on Home Depot from $334.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.89.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Stories

