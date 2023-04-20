Dfpg Investments LLC Takes Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 128.0% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 113.2% during the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 78.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genuine Parts Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:GPC opened at $166.50 on Thursday. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $125.55 and a 12 month high of $187.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.89.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.15. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 45.73%.

Insider Transactions at Genuine Parts

In other Genuine Parts news, CEO Paul D. Donahue bought 1,600 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $156.08 per share, with a total value of $249,728.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,322,190.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on GPC. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.20.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

