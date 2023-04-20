Tobam Trims Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Tobam reduced its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 42.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 542 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,534,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,189,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,532 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 24,414,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,191,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,612 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,693,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $421,269,000 after acquiring an additional 333,220 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,978,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,651 shares during the period. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Karen N. Horn purchased 551 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $109.33 per share, for a total transaction of $60,240.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,725,857.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SPG shares. Mizuho cut their price target on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.42.

Shares of SPG stock opened at $112.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $36.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.02 and a 52-week high of $134.80.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 60.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.04 EPS for the current year.

Simon Property Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.43%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.43%.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, development, and management of shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-used destinations, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets, and The Mills. The company was founded by Fred Simon, Herbert Simon and Melvin Simon in 1993 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

