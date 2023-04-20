Tobam Purchases 349 Shares of Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Tobam grew its position in shares of Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) by 306.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 463 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 349 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Shockwave Medical were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Shockwave Medical in the 4th quarter worth $457,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Shockwave Medical in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Shockwave Medical by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 215,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,316,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Shockwave Medical by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Shockwave Medical news, VP Trinh Phung sold 251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.67, for a total transaction of $66,432.17. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,132,139.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Shockwave Medical news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.84, for a total transaction of $5,635,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,741 shares in the company, valued at $21,552,949.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Trinh Phung sold 251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.67, for a total value of $66,432.17. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,132,139.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,931 shares of company stock valued at $11,523,976 over the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shockwave Medical Trading Down 1.2 %

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SWAV shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Shockwave Medical from $240.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Shockwave Medical from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Shockwave Medical from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Shockwave Medical from $247.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Shockwave Medical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.44.

Shares of NASDAQ SWAV opened at $262.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $209.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 7.25 and a quick ratio of 6.06. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.36 and a 1-year high of $320.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.01 and a beta of 0.98.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $2.72. Shockwave Medical had a return on equity of 59.99% and a net margin of 44.10%. The company had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Shockwave Medical Profile

(Get Rating)

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease, C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease, and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

Read More

