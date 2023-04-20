Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Position Reduced by Tobam

Tobam decreased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 47.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,830 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HST. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,635,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,928,000 after buying an additional 2,982,363 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,613,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,101,000 after buying an additional 1,255,675 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,154,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,516,000 after buying an additional 3,240,590 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,350,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,409,000 after purchasing an additional 337,143 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,382,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,304,000 after purchasing an additional 376,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 1.0 %

Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $16.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The company has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.29. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $14.51 and a one year high of $21.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.73.

Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 12.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.64.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

