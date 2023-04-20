Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 38.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 614,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 382,164 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.10% of Medical Properties Trust worth $6,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MPW. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 348.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,104,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,256,000 after purchasing an additional 5,521,226 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 11.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,158,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $774,593,000 after buying an additional 3,800,294 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 24.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,071,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,473,000 after acquiring an additional 3,355,195 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,536,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 175.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,850,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451,617 shares during the period. 80.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Medical Properties Trust Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:MPW opened at $8.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.48 and a 200-day moving average of $11.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.10 and a 52 week high of $20.46.

Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.68%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.33%.

Several research firms have commented on MPW. Raymond James lowered their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.73.

About Medical Properties Trust

(Get Rating)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.