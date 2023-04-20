State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 1,262 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,625 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Domino’s Pizza worth $7,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter worth $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter valued at $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 41.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 136 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Domino’s Pizza

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $40,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,460,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of DPZ opened at $325.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.79. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $291.00 and a 12-month high of $426.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $324.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $340.85.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.51. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 9.97% and a negative return on equity of 10.71%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DPZ. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $351.00 to $334.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $357.04.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

