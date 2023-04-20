State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 785 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of FactSet Research Systems worth $8,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 36.1% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 98 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $416.53 on Thursday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $345.92 and a 1 year high of $474.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $413.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $420.28. The company has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.16, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $515.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.79 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 22.30%. FactSet Research Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.27 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is presently 30.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $477.00 to $454.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $415.00 to $408.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $399.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $485.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $448.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Goran Skoko sold 7,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.96, for a total value of $3,290,878.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,201.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.87, for a total transaction of $293,666.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 178 shares in the company, valued at $72,600.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Goran Skoko sold 7,969 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.96, for a total transaction of $3,290,878.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,352 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,201.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,754 shares of company stock valued at $7,354,294 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

