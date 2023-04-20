State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $7.76 Million Stock Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,619 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $7,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BRO. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.3% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 63,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 0.3% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 77,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,709,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 1.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 1.3% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 18,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Brown & Brown

In related news, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III bought 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.92 per share, for a total transaction of $196,928.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,169.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.58% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Stock Up 0.1 %

Brown & Brown stock opened at $60.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.82 and a twelve month high of $72.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.08.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $901.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.98 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BRO. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brown & Brown has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.40.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.