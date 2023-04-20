Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Bought by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 179,384 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,331 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $8,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HRL. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 133.0% in the fourth quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 879.6% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

Hormel Foods stock opened at $39.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.51. Hormel Foods Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.78 and a fifty-two week high of $55.11.

Hormel Foods Announces Dividend

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Becerra Jose Luis Prado sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $202,852.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,174.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hormel Foods news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,159,269. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Becerra Jose Luis Prado sold 5,200 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $202,852.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,410 shares in the company, valued at $718,174.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on HRL. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.14.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.