State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Increases Stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,497 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of HubSpot worth $7,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in HubSpot by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HubSpot in the first quarter worth about $1,385,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 776 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in HubSpot by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 64,334 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,562,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 6,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.50, for a total transaction of $2,288,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,472,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,247,244. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 6,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.50, for a total transaction of $2,288,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,472,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,247,244. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.80, for a total value of $301,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,469,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,519 shares of company stock valued at $11,402,831. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HUBS. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $380.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on HubSpot in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on HubSpot from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on HubSpot from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.48.

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $419.27 on Thursday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $245.03 and a 1-year high of $459.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $396.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $331.78.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $469.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.95 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 11.16% and a negative net margin of 6.51%. As a group, analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot, Inc engages in cloud-based customer relationship management. Its platform includes marketing, sales, service, operations and content management system, as well as other tools, integrations and a native payment solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

