Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Cuts Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. decreased its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,828 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 62.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

GDX opened at $34.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.57 and its 200-day moving average is $29.05. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $21.52 and a 52-week high of $40.21.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

